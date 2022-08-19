At one time almost every town in Cecil County had a movie theater. In the early 1900s, ‘theatres’ popped up in every town. Moving picture equipment was installed in opera houses, community buildings, and other places that could seat large numbers of people.
In the early 1900s, the town of Rising Sun showed motion pictures in the Rising Sun Hall. This building was also called “Firemen’s Hall” and stood on the corner of Queen and Cherry streets.
An advertisement from the March 2, 1917 issue of the Midland Journal lets the public know that the motion pictures being offered were “A Big Show for little money”. On October 18, 1918 a notice appeared informing the public that there would be no moving pictures. It said, “Owing to the epidemic of influenza all moving pictures theatres have been closed until further notice by order of the Board of Health.” The optimistic theater also listed a movie that was scheduled for October 19. Lone Wolf, starring Herbert Brenon, would be shown at 8 pm and 9:30 pm. Admission for adults would be 17 cents, and for children admission was 11 cents.
In 1947, a new theater appeared in Rising Sun. It stood at 11 East Main Street. The owner, William Buck, had previously owned the “theater” in firemen’s hall. The new theater, named the Sun Theatre, had 400 upholstered red leather seats with spring cushions. The theater boasted of having modern projection and sound equipment in a fire-resistant projection booth.
Opening night, December 10, 1947, proved to be cold and icy. That didn’t stop the people of Rising Sun from attending the event. Dear Ruth, starring William Holden and Joan Caulfield was the featured motion picture. Also, a new Popeye cartoon and a newsreel would be shown that night. The public was invited to inspect the new theater from 5 pm until 7 pm before the movie began.
In 1948, the children of Rising Sun had a special treat at the Sun Theatre. The Rising Sun Lions Club held their annual Christmas party at the theater. William Buck, the manager of the theater, presented a free movie and a special guest, Santa Claus. Santa distributed gifts to all the children who attended.
The Sun Theatre continued to show first-run movies through the 1950s and early 1960s. The theater closed some time in the early 1960s.
The Historical Society is open for researchers every Monday and Thursday from 10 am – 4 pm. The society is also open on the first Saturday of every month from 10 am to 2 pm. Members of the historical society may research for free. The cost for non-members is $5.
