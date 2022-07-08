At one time almost every town in Cecil County had a movie theater. In the early 1900s, ‘theatres’ popped up in every town. Moving picture equipment was installed in opera houses, community buildings, and other places that could seat large numbers of people.
In January of 1916, the Midland Journal reported that Hugh Falls and Ward Abrahams had purchased the old Nesbitt Store property in Port Deposit, from Mr. Edwin and Miss Myrtle Dorcas. They planned to convert the store into a moving picture theater. The building was located on South Main Street, with its back to the Susquehanna River. Today, the site is the parking lot with the Snow’s Battery historical marker.
The Midland Journal’s May 19, 1916 edition announced that a new theater would open in Port Deposit on Saturday, May 20. “Messrs. Falls & Abrahams of Port Deposit, will open their new Riverside Theatre, in that town”. The newspaper was reported to have up-to-date equipment, good ventilation, can seat 385 people, and is a “credit to the town”. The theater would be “devoted to the showing of high-class photo-plays”. Admission would be ten cents for adults and five cents for children under 12 years”.
The theater’s opening performance on May 20 seemed to be successful. The Midland Journal reported on May 27 that 800 people enjoyed the show. The newspaper also stated that the theater was a “pretty one”.
The Riverside was not only used for entertainment, it was used for fundraising. The town’s Patriotic Association used the theater to raise money for their Fourth of July celebration. The Spoilers, a movie from Rex Beach’s book, was shown for this occasion. The movie was nine reels. The June 9 edition of the Midland Journal was shown on Monday June 12 in the afternoon and evening. The newspaper described the movie as “one of the most wonderful stories ever filmed”. Tickets were twenty-five cents.
The Riverside was used by local groups as well. The November 11 issue of the Midland Journal reported that Miss Agnes B. Squier’s music class musicale would take place at the theater.
In March and May of 1917, the patrons of the Riverside Theatre had the new movies of two of the biggest stars in the country. In March, the theater would feature The Pride of the Clan, starring “America’s Sweetheart” Mary Pickford. There would be a special matinee show on Monday, March 5 and two shows in the evening. On Monday May 7 Broadway Jones, starring George M. Cohen would be shown at 3:30, 7:00, and 8:30. Cohen was described as “America’s greatest stage interpreter, the inimitable George M. Cohen”. The theater was “proud that they are able to give their patrons a chance to see such productions as this before it has been run in all the city houses, and coming to small towns after it has been worn out”.
Red Cross meetings were held throughout Cecil County in May of 1919. The Riverside Theatre was one of the locations used for the meetings. Each town had a specific location for the meetings. Elkton would hold their meeting in Mechanics’ Hall, Cecilton’s would be held in the Hall, Calvert and Chesapeake City would have their meetings at the high school, Conowingo’s meeting would be held in the school, Rising Sun’s meeting would be on the hotel porch or at the school, and Port Deposit’s meeting would be held at the Riverside Theatre.
In 1931, the theater underwent an extensive renovation. The theater was redecorated and the sound equipment was upgraded at that time. The Midland Journal reported that the theater was under new management and will present new pictures at popular prices.
The Riverside Theatre changed its name to the Port Theatre in the late 1930s or early 1940s. The theater was in operation until the mid-1950s.
Most of the information for this article came from the Library of Congress’ website Chronicling America, which has digitized newspapers from all over the country. You can access this at home on your own computer.
Just a reminder, the Historical Society of Cecil County is open for research on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 am – 4 pm. We are also open on the first Saturday of each month from 10 am – 2 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.