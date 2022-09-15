This summer, we have looked at the history of movie theaters in Cecil County. This will be our last installment in that series.
At one time almost every town in Cecil County had a movie theater. In the early 1900s, ‘theatres’ popped up in every town. Moving picture equipment was installed in opera houses, community buildings, and other places that could seat large numbers of people. Two towns in the county had more than one theater.
Elkton, the county seat, had theaters in four different locations. First, movies were shown above the courthouse on Main Street in 1907. Admission was 5 cents. The second theater was at the Elkton Opera House on North Street, starting in 1908. The New Theatre, built in the basement of the New Central Hotel, opened in 1923 on Main Street and continued operating until fire gutted that building in 1947. In 1949, the Elk Theatre opened on North Street. Movies had been shown at the Elkton Opera House since 1947 since the old theater burned down. The fourth theater in Elkton was the Elkton Drive-In, which opened in 1950 and closed in the 1980s.
The other town with more than one theater was Perryville. Technically, Perryville and Perry Point are two separate jurisdictions. Eventually, each had their own post offices, zip codes, and police departments. Each town had its own movie theaters as well.
According to the booklet The History of the Perry Point Peninsula: From Early Settlers to VA Health Care for Veterans, in 1918, the U.S. Government purchased the 578-acre Stump estate. It was then leased to Atlas Powder Company, which built a large ammonium nitrate plant and a village area for its workers. The village included a movie theater, a library, a community clubhouse, and shops.
The theater at Perry Point was originally named the Village Theatre. Special events were held there before motion picture equipment was installed. The June 7, 1919 edition of the Cecil Whig reported that the commencement exercises of Perryville High School would be held at the theater on June 10, 1920. Other events were held there even after movies were shown. A musical performance by the Brown Quartet of Port Deposit was held there for the benefit of the Perryville Parish House.
In the January 10, 1920 Cecil Whig, it was announced that James S. Maffitt would assume the management of the theater. His policy would be to show the best pictures and occasionally a vaudeville. He had signed contracts with United Artist Corporation, whose movies included “The Big 4” – Douglas Fairbanks, Mary Pickford, Charlie Chaplin, and William S. Hart. In the first month, Mr. Maffitt planned to show films starring Douglas Fairbanks and Charlie Chaplin. Later that year, on November 2, Mr. Maffitt made arrangements with the Western Union Telegraph Company to have a private line from Philadelphia installed in his theater for election night. When the theater received the election results, Mr. Maffitt and Commanding Officer Dr. J.G. Wilson read and flashed them on the screen.
In 1946, a new theater was built in Perryville at the intersection of Aiken and Broad Streets. The February 21, 1946 edition of the Cecil Whig reported that the new theater would soon be completed. “The movie theatre at Perryville under the direction of J. M. Smith of North East will be completed, it is thought, for the opening on March 1.” The Whig also shared that the interior was about finished and that the sound equipment would arrive that week. According to the article, the “completed theatre will give Perryville a modern movie house which will seat nearly 500”.
Opening night, the feature film was Tars and Spars, a musical comedy starring Marc Platt, Sid Caesar, Janet Blair, and Jeff Donnell. The rest of opening week, State Farm and A Thousand and One Nights were playing. Saturday matinees were offered “continuous” from 2 pm and regular evening shows were offered at 7 and 9 pm. Cartoons and newsreels were shown along with the feature films. The theater was described as being “Delightfully air-conditioned”.
The last advertisement for the Perry Theatre appeared in the Cecil Democrat in December of 1949. No other advertisements for the theater appeared in 1950 or later, so it is assumed that the theater closed around that time.
If you would like to know more about the theaters that existed in Cecil County, please come into the historical society. We are open on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 am until 4 pm. We are also open on the first Saturday of each month (except holiday weekends) from 10 am until 2 pm.
