At one time almost every town in Cecil County had a movie theater. In the early 1900s, ‘theatres’ popped up in every town. Moving picture equipment was installed in opera houses, community buildings, and other places that could seat large numbers of people.
In the town of North East, the first moving picture theater was in the GAR (Grand Army of the Republic) Hall, which was behind the North East Methodist Church. Mr. Albert J. Roney, Sr. was the owner. According to the town history written by North East High School History Club, Roney showed silent films with a player piano. Music was played between movies and during movies.
Mr. Roney eventually built a new theater near the intersection of Main Street and Cecil Street. This new theater had an organ instead of a player piano. Mrs. Ida Desosio. Silent films continued to be shown until May 18, 1929. On that date, the Cecil Whig reported that “screenings in the movie house” were the first to have sound and talking pictures.
The North East Theatre, as it was called, continued to be owned and operated by Roney until 1937. Mr. Roney was appointed as the postmaster of North East that year, and he sold the theater to John Smith.
In 1939, an advertisement appeared in the Cecil Whig for the theater. Improvements had been made to the theater, with the addition of a “free parking lot and seasonable air conditioning”. The theater had added 2 pm Saturday matinee shows and weekday shows at 1 pm and 9 pm. Every Wednesday there was a drawing for a cash award. The Cecil County Star advertisement of June 8, 1939 boasted that a Shirley Temple double feature would be shown soon. The Little Princess was the main attraction.
The North East Theatre continued to operate until the mid-1960s. In 1969, the theater was torn down. According to the Cecil Democrat, the theater had been closed for five years and the building had been used for storage. Eventually, a Dollar General Store was built there.
Our series about Cecil County theaters will continue in a couple of weeks!
Just a reminder, the Historical Society of Cecil County is open for research on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 am – 4 pm. We are also open on the first Saturday of each month from 10 am – 2 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.