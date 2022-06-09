Note: The spelling of theater and theatre are both used in this article. The spelling “theatre” is usually used in Great Britain and “theater” is the preferred spelling in the US. Most of the movie theaters in Cecil County used the British spelling in naming their businesses. I decided to use both spellings for that reason.
After the December 1947 fire in the center of Elkton, hotel owners, Everett and Douglas Connellee, announced that they would rebuild. The Cecil Democrat reported that the owners planned to start rebuilding as soon as the debris from the fire was cleaned up. In the meantime, the theater owners used the Elkton Armory as their temporary location. The theater showings had to work around the events of the armory’s use. During 1948, the Connellees worked hard to build a new theater for the town.
Instead of rebuilding the hotel and theater at the intersection of Main Street and North Street, the Connellees built a brand-new building on North Street, less than a block away from the Elkton Armory. The Cecil Whig reported on April 7, 1949 “Since that cold, dismal morning in December of 1947, when hundreds stood and watched the heart of Elkton’s business section burn down, the town has longed for and patiently waited for the new theater. The new building is nearly fireproof as it is possible to construct a building today.”
In anticipation of the grand opening, the Elkton Armory advertised the last films it would show. In the March 31, 1949 issue, an advertisement listed the coming attractions, under the words, “Elkton’s New and Beautiful Theatre Will Open Wednesday, April 13”. Coming attractions included movies starring Clark Gable, Van Johnson, Janette McDonald, and Lassie! At the bottom of the ad was a notice “movies will be discontinued in the Armory after Sunday, April 3rd”.
On April 13, 1949 the new Elk Theatre opened for the first time. It was advertised as having a seating capacity of 500 and built with the finest of equipment. The first movie to be shown was the musical “Take Me Out to the Ballgame, starring Frank Sinatra, Esther Williams, and Gene Kelly. Admission for adults was 50 cents, and admission for children was 25 cents. According to the Cecil Democrat, the theater was “packed to the doors” on opening night and “exclamations of ohs and ahs arose from the throats of those attending” as they entered the theater.
The 535-seat theater operated for 36 years. In its last few years of operation, it was known as the Elkton Cinema, and movie tickets cost $2. In the 1980s the establishment was hit hard by the appearance of multiscreen theaters in nearby Newark, DE.
The February 24, 1985 edition of the Washington Post contained a story about the Elk Theatre. “Last Picture Show: Elkton Moviegoers Mourn Theater’s Demise”. The article explained, “The first picture show nearly 36 years ago was a frothy, first-run ‘40s musical. The last picture show, tonight, is a nightmarish R-rated movie about a dead child molester returned to life. And so, the single big-screen Elkton Cinema, the last indoor movie theater in Cecil County in the northeast corner of Maryland, closes its doors for good. In this county of 60,430, the former movie palace with its ornate wall murals, is going out of business.”
In 1950 another type of theater opened in Elkton. The Elkton Drive-In opened in 1950. It was located on the corner of Route 40 and White Hall Road. The property was owned by the Society of the Divine Saviour, a Catholic Order known as the Salvatorians. Nathan Rosen leased the property from them and began building the drive-in. The May 12, 1950 Cecil Whig contained an advertisement for the grand opening. The ad listed the advantages of visiting a drive-in. “Think of the advantages! No parking worries, no dressing up, no babysitting! Not when you drive your entire family out to a drive-in theatre where you can view the best in movie entertainment while you relax in the familiar comfort of your own car!”. The drive-in enticed movie goers with its playground, free admission for children, snack bar, and “nature’s own air conditioning”. The Elkton High School band played at the grand opening, and balloons and carnations were given away to the guests. “Relentless”, starring Robert Young was the film shown and a cartoon was also shown for the kids.
In 1960, new management took over and the theater had a grand reopening. Reba and Muriel Schwartz took over the lease and made renovations. According to an advertisement, the drive-in reopening was free for the whole family and would take place on Wednesday, April 27 at 7 pm. One of the most popular events the drive-in had was the all-night movie marathon. A couple of times a year, the drive–in offered dusk-to-dawn shows. Cars piled into the drive-in and stayed all night. In between movies, the cars honked their horns until the next movie began. The drive-in continued to do business until the early 1980s, when it closed. In 1984, the property was sold and in the 1990s a Walmart was built on the land.
In the 1990s, a shopping center was built east of the drive-in property. The Village at Elkton Shopping Center was built. It contained a movie theater. The Elkton Movies 4 opened and lasted at that location for just a few years.
In future weeks, look for articles about the other movie theaters of Cecil County.
