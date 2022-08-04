Believe it or not, at one time almost every town in Cecil County had a movie theater. In the early 1900s, ‘theatres’ popped up in every town. Moving picture equipment was installed in opera houses, community buildings, and other places that could seat large numbers of people. We continue this series of articles with the town of Cecilton.
After Cecilton’s high school, George Biddle High, closed in the 1940s, a large vacant building sat in the town. The Cecil County Board of Education decided to sell this building. In 1944, James D. and Catherine Stradley purchased the former school for $3,100. Immediately, they began to renovate the building for their planned movie theater. They installed 35-millimeter projectors, theater seating, and air-conditioning in one half of the building. The other half of the building was outfitted as a hardware store. Robert Moore operated the store, which was a John Deere dealer.
After four years of renovations, the February 6, 1948 edition of the Cecil Democrat contained a short article for the coming theater. The article stated that it would be known as the Cecil Theatre and would open in mid-February.
On February 23, 1948, Cecil Theatre held its grand opening. The movie Black Gold, starring Anthony Quinn and Katherine DeMille was the feature film for the evening. Movies would be shown nightly, except on Sundays. Movies would be shown in “air-conditioned comfort on a beautiful wide screen. Later in the week, The Yearling, starring Gregory Peck and Jane Wyman would be the feature film.
Advertisements for the theater stated “Always Look to the Cecil for a Good Show”. The advertisements in the Cecil Democrat and the Cecil Whig listed coming movies, as well as the newsreel company and whether or not the theater was showing a cartoon. For the first week of March in 1948, the theater was showing Courage of Lassie, starring Elizabeth Taylor and Frank Morgan. On March 3 and 4, It Happened on 5th Avenue, starring Grant Mitchell and Edward Brophy was playing. March 5 and 6 had a double feature- News Hounds, starring Hints Hall and Bobby Jordan, as well as Trailing Danger, starring Raymond Hutton and Peggy Wayne.
First-run movies continued to be shown at the Cecil Theatre in the 1950s. In 1961, Mr. Stradley sold the building to the Gerhart family and the theater closed in 1961.
The Historical Society is open for researchers every Monday and Thursday from 10 am – 4 pm. The society is also open on the first Saturday of every month from 10 am to 2 pm. Members of the historical society may research for free. The cost for non-members is$5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.