Note: The spelling of theater and theatre are both used in this article. The spelling “theatre” is usually used in Great Britain and “theater” is the preferred spelling in the US. Most of the movie theaters in Cecil County used the British spelling in naming their businesses. I decided to use both spellings for that reason.
Believe it or not, at one time almost every town in Cecil County had a movie theater. In the early 1900s, ‘theatres’ popped up in every town. Moving picture equipment was installed in opera houses, community buildings, and other places that could seat large numbers of people.
In January 1908, a theater opened in the Elkton Opera House on North Street, also known as Odd Fellows’ Hall. This building had been built in 1867 and had been used for many things. The first floor contained offices, the second floor was an auditorium, and the third floor was reserved for the Odd Fellows’ Lodge.
According to F. Rodney Frazer’s book Parts of Elkton in 1918 as I Remember It, to access the theater, patrons purchased tickets to an event, then walked up a stairway to a landing. At that spot, there were two doors, one for each side of the auditorium. Then there was another stairway to a 25-seat balcony. This balcony was where, in 1908, Charles G. Wells installed his “moving picture equipment”. This equipment was for showing silent movies. Frazer notes that the only noise came from the clicking made by the hand cranked projector. Wells named this business venture the Elkton Amusement Company. There was also a stairway to the third floor, where the auditorium’s dressing rooms were located.
Since the movies were silent, local piano players were seated at the front of the auditorium. Frazer also remembered that the seats were hard pressed wood and the that the reels often broke, causing the movie-goers to whistle, give catcalls, and stamp their feet! The first Cecil Whig advertisement for this theater appeared in March 1908, and tickets were 5 cents.
In the 1920s, before present day U.S. Route 40 diverted traffic away from downtown Elkton, Main Street in Elkton was Route 40. More traffic through town also meant there was a need for hotel rooms in town. Elkton boasted several hotels, including the New Central Hotel at the intersection of Main Street and North Street. This hotel had 32 rooms and a restaurant. In 1923, a movie theater was added to the basement of the building. This theater had 500 seats.
On October 18, the theater opened. The October 18 edition of the Cecil County News reported that the building was built of “fireproof construction”, and that the auditorium was beautiful. The Cecil Democrat’s October 20 edition gave a very detailed description of the building. It said that the building “combines a modern fire-proof hotel with 32 rooms, 12 of which are completed, a modern dining room or restaurant, theatre and community hall, has a frontage of 33 feet, with a depth of 200 feet. The structure, three stories in front and two in the rear, is constructed of hollow tile, brick and steel and is fire-proof in every sense of the word.”
Local newspapers also advertised the opening show at the New Theatre. Admission for children was 10 cents and for adults it was 25 cents. The featured movies were “Circus Days”, starring Jackie Coogan and “Electric House”, starring Buster Keaton. The newspapers also reported that on October 18 and 19, approximately 1,000 people attended. The Cecil County News reported that, those who attended spoke “high in terms of this new adjunct to Elkton enterprises”. The Elkton Opera House hadn’t closed, though. On the 19th and 20th, they featured a film on the Japanese Earthquake of September 1923.
Future advertisements included descriptive phrases such as “The Talk of Maryland” and “Maryland’s Finest Sound Equipped Theatre”. Advertisements also identified the newsreel company the theater was using and the cartoon or serial they were showing at the time.
The New Theatre did well from the day it opened, then a tragedy happened to the business district of Elkton. On December 20, 1947 at 5:30 am, the town’s fire alarms sounded. A fire had started in the Janis Shoe Store, a few buildings away from the New Central Hotel/New Theatre. The fire moved quickly eastward down Main Street, until it consumed the New Central Hotel. The fire was declared as under control around noon. It had burned for almost seven hours. Besides the Janis Shoe Store and the New Central Hotel, the Ritz Hotel, the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company store, the Elkton Auto Parts Company, and several apartments over the businesses were destroyed or damaged by the fire. Sadly, the modern building that had been touted as “fire-proof in every sense of the word” upon construction was gutted.
The hotel owners, Everett and Douglas Connellee, announced that they would rebuild. The Cecil Democrat reported that the owners planned to start rebuilding as soon as the debris from the fire was cleaned up. In the meantime, the theater owners used the Elkton Armory as their temporary location. The theater showings had to work around the events of the armory’s use. During 1948, the Connellees worked hard to build a new theater for the town.
Part 2 of this story will be published in the next two weeks. Stories about the other theaters of Cecil County will follow. The story about the Chesapeake City theater, the Rio, appeared in the May 6, 2022 edition of the Cecil Whig.
