Kathy wins a year of pizza! Feb 13, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kathy, a customer at G’s Pizzeria in Elkton, won free pizza for a year! Congratulations to this Cecil County resident and this Cecil County business. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kathy Pizza Commerce Pizzeria Cecil County Congratulation Year Resident × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More issues Latest e-Edition Cecil Whig Feb 12, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Upcoming Events Feb 14 GriefShare Revovery & Support Group Fri, Feb 14, 2020 Feb 14 The Joshua Banbury Quartet Presents: The Remembering Fri, Feb 14, 2020 Feb 15 Story Time for Children: "Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad" Sat, Feb 15, 2020 More events Submit your event Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.