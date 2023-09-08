Re-enactors fired muskets, a colonial fife and drum corps played patriotic tunes, and volunteers rang a bell to honor fallen soldiers on Saturday morning as the Pencader Heritage Area Association held its annual ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the Battle of Cooch’s Bridge.
Just a few years ago, organizers were lucky if they had two dozen people attend the ceremony. This year, 130 people crowded onto the museum grounds, located across Old Baltimore Pike from the main Cooch property.
Longtime supporters of the Cooch’s Bridge site attribute the renewed interest to the state’s ambitious plan to preserve the historic Cooch house and surrounding land and open it to the public as a full-fledged museum.
Vince Watchhorn, president of Friends of Cooch’s Bridge Historical Site, said Saturday’s crowd is just a taste of what lies in store for the site.
By the time the United States celebrates its semiquincentennial, or 250th anniversary, in 2026, the new museum should be open. Watchhorn envisions it as a place where visitors from near and far come to learn about the Revolutionary War, colonial-era mills and the people who called the area home, schoolchildren come for field trips, and outdoor enthusiasts come to enjoy trails through the property.
“I think there’s just a great interest in this site,” Watchorn said. “As it becomes a public resource, I think people are eager to have a relationship with this place.”
A property steeped in historyThomas Cooch acquired the land in 1746 and in 1760 built a house on a hill on the banks of the Christina River. He operated mills and an ironworks.
The house’s brush with history came 17 years later on Sept. 3, 1777. British and Hessian troops landed at the Head of Elk — now Elkton, Md. — and marched toward Philadelphia in an ultimately successful attempt to capture the colonial capital. Gen. George Washington sent 800 soldiers to Cooch’s Bridge to scout out and delay the enemy, ordering them to “provide every possible annoyance.”
Hiding in the woods west of the bridge, the Continental Army and militiamen ambushed the approaching British troops. The fighting lasted for a few hours before a British charge forced the Americans to retreat. British general Charles Cornwallis occupied the Cooch house for five days — famously keeping his horse in the parlor — before marching through Newark and onto the Battle of Brandywine.
The house remained in the Cooch family until 2018, when the family sold the house and 10 acres surrounding it to the state’s Division of Historic and Cultural Affairs.
“Our family has sought to preserve it for decades, but there’s no way that a private family can interpret it publicly the way the State of Delaware can,” Richard Cooch said.
Cooch said he is thrilled to see interest in the site growing.
“I think it’s just excellent,” he said. “Thanks to the work of so many people, Historical and Cultural Affairs, Friends of the Cooch’s Bridge Historical site, and the Pencader Heritage Area Association, it’s just catching on.”
The Cooch’s Bridge Historical Site now includes the 10 acre homestead at 961 S. Old Baltimore Pike as well as 60 acres across the street, which includes the Pencader museum and the historic Dayett Mill.
Other land remains owned by the Cooch family, but it has a conservation easement, and historians hope the state will eventually find funding the buy it as well.
Interpretive plan nearing completionOver the past couple years, the state has been working on infrastructure at the homestead site, including shoring up outbuildings and fixing roofs and other areas that were in need of repair, according to Kaitlyn Dykes, site supervisor for Historic and Cultural Affairs.
“Right now, our primary focus is making sure that the things we have don’t get lost, so it’s a lot of preservation efforts,” she said.
At the same time, the division is working with a consultant to develop a broad plan for what the site should include and how its history should be interpreted.
The consultant has held public meetings over the past few months, and the final recommendations are due this fall and will help determine the next steps, Dykes said.
She said the site needs public accommodations like rest rooms and parking, but officials still haven’t decided whether the house will serve as the main museum, or if there should be a separate visitors center as well.
Another challenge will be figuring out how to balance the many storylines of the Cooch property.
“The Battle of Cooch’s Bridge put it on the map. It would be very foolish not to acknowledge that without the Battle of Cooch’s Bridge, I think a lot of the other histories entwined with that location might have been lost, just for a lack of preservation,” Dykes said.
She also wants to tell the story of the Cooch family, the milling and industrial importance of the site, the indigenous people who lived there long before the Cooches arrived, and the enslaved people, free Blacks and Irish immigrants who worked there.
“How do we intertwine all of that in a way that works and makes sense, so that anyone who visits us gets a full understanding of the battle, but also an understanding of everything else that’s been happening on the property for thousands of years?” she said.
Richard Cooch said he is encouraged to see a fuller picture of the site’s history coming to light.
“I just think it’s important that you always work to learn as much history as you can, whatever it is, because I think knowing the past helps inform how you interpret the present and going forward into the future,” he said.
At the same time, Wade Catts, who has conducted archeological research at the Cooch’s Bridge Battlefied, said it’s important the history of the battle isn’t overshadowed.
“There are a lot of stories that can be told there, and it’s not to denigrate any of the other social and cultural stories, but the battle is an overarching event,” Catts said. “Quite truthfully, if a battle had not been fought here, this would be ashopping center by now. The Cooch family would not have preserved it and protected it.”
Catts continues to do archeological work at the site and recently discovered a concentration of musket balls that indicates where a line of British light infantrymen stood, taking fire from the Americans.
He is also studying journals, pension applications and other historical documents in an attempt to identify and learn the stories of the men who fought at Cooch’s Bridge. It’s time that people know those stories and names, not just the prominent people like George Washington and other generals, he said.
“Underneath them are thousands of people who helped secure independence, who fought in battles like Cooch’s Bridge, who basically we had no knowledge of who they are. They disappeared in the annals of time,” he said.
Dykes said the goal is to have the property open to the public in 2025 or 2026 and be able to take part in the semiquincentennial celebration.
Some events already taking placeWhile work continues on the site, there are already limited opportunities for the public to experience the property.
Guided tours are offered monthly, with the next ones set for Sept. 30 and Oct. 28. To register, visit tinyurl.com/coochhomesteadtour or call 302-922-7116.
“I will say it’s been really invigorating to see how many people, month after month, are still interested in coming on the property and taking tours with us. We’re so limited in what we can offer right now, and I’m still seeing excitement every time we do it,” Dykes said. “I’m very hopeful that the momentum is going to continue.”
The Friends of Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site also hosts occasional events there, including a Juneteenth celebration this summer that honored and raised awareness of the people who were enslaved at the site.
The nonprofit has raised nearly $1 million for preservation efforts through large grants and more than 200 individual donations.
While the state works on the infrastructure of the property, the Friends group is focusing on building excitement about the site and developing cultural opportunities there.
Composer Jonathan W. Whitney is working on a musical composition exploring different parts of the site’s history. The Friends are also developing opportunities for photographers and plein air artists.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to advocate for the public access and longterm preservation of this place,” Watchorn said.
Another exciting possibility is New Castle County’s proposal to build a trail linking Iron Hill Park and Glasgow Park, which will run through the Cooch property.
“Maybe somebody is not that interested in history, but they love being outside and taking a walk,” Watchhorn said. “Let’s open it up for everybody to enjoy.”
