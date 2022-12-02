Little Elk creek holds the sites of many former mills from County’s past. The town of Leeds holds at least three of those sites. Among them was Harlans mill which was damaged in the storms and flooding during the winter of 1872.
From the Leeds Correspondent in the 25 January 1873 Edition of the Cecil Whig:
“The storm and flood of last week did a great amount of damage in this vicinity. The race bridge at Scott’s Mills, was washed away, and gutters were washed in the roads, making them in places almost impassable. At Murphy’s Mills a two-horse wagon was washed away; the body was found a short distance below, and part of the running grears, it is reported, lays at one of the dams five miles down the creek.”
From the Leeds Correspondent in the 14 June 1873 edition of the Cecil Whig:
“The mill dam of Harlins’ paper Mill was carried away, the first break up of the ice, last Winter, and Francis Green has been engaged in building for them, a stone dam farther down the stream, with a tumble of 150 feet. It is expected to be finished in about a week and the mill started again. There has been a scarcity of hands for such work, and Mr. Green engaged a number of Swedes, who had just arrived in this country, and brought to his work. Part of them labor under the difficulty of not understanding English, yet they seem to be willing and able men. Some of the earliest settlers of this county were Swedes, from the Swedish settlement at Christianna, Delaware. “In I the Spring of the year they came across to the Head of the Elk, to fish for herrings which were then very abundant in the creek, and their fish houses were the first buildings at Elkton, and in some of them they continued and made their permanent abode and some of their descendants still remain. John S. Settle who occupies the store formerly kept by John Campbell, has built for himself a handsome residence, and intends building a store house of suitable dimensions for his increasing business. Being an industrious and energetic man, keeping a good supply of goods, at reasonable rates, and in a good location, as regards the Paper Mill, on the Little Elk, and country customers, his business is prosperous, as it deserves to be. The scarcity of straw has required considerable exertion on the part of the Super-attendant, at Marley, to keep a sufficient supply for making paper, at the rate of 3 tons per day. It will not be long now until there will be plenty of straw in the market. “
In item CE 1296 the Maryland Historical Trust assesses the Little Elk Creek Historic District, (Little Elk Creek Valley) and has the following about the Harlans Mill:
“The Harlan Mill was built in 1828 by Jehu Harlans on the site of John Wilson’s mill. Harlans’ sons, Jehu, George and John, ran the mill which made bookbinding materials and pasteboard. […] One [mill] was the Fulton Flax Mill and the other was the mill of John Wilson located on the site of the Harlan Mill which in 1828 was a cotton mill of Jehu Harlans. The Harlan Mill was burnt and rebuilt as a factory to produce match box paper. The sons of Jehu, George and John ran the mill which made bookbinders and pasteboard. It operated until 1911 when it burned.”
