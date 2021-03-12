I have terrible handwriting and always have.
I haven’t had to write out anything significant in years, but even as a kid my teachers always told me that I was destined to be a doctor (I am not). I always found it odd that such importance was put on the style and manner of my handwriting (outside of the legibility of it) and a little frightened that it could divulge something about my personality or future.
In the 7 January 1871 edition of the Cecil Whig an article appeared that details a profession of judging a person’s character based on their handwriting:
“Many people laugh at what is called “graptomancy,” or the art of judging characters by handwriting; and yet all acknowledge that handwriting does indicate something. Every one allows a difference between a man’s and a woman’s hand; we hear people speak of a vulgar hand, etc.
“I had once,” said Archbishop Whatley, “a remarkable proof that handwriting is sometimes, at least, an index to character. I had a pupil at Oxford whom I liked in most respects greatly; there was but one thing about him which seriously dissatisfied me, and that, as I often told him, was his handwriting; it was not bad as writing, but it had a mean, shuffling character in it, which always inspired me with a feeling of suspicion.
While he remained at Oxford I saw nothing to justify this suspicion; but a transaction in which he was afterward engaged, and in which I saw more of his character than I had done before, convinced me that the writing had spoken truly. But I knew of a much more curious case, in which a celebrated ‘graptomancer’ was able to judge of character more correctly by handwriting than he had been able to do by personal observation.
He was on a visit to a friend’s house, where, among other guests, he met a lady whose conversation and manners greatly struck him, and for whom he conceived a strong friendship, based on the esteem he felt for her as a singularly truthful, pure-minded, and single-hearted woman. The lady of the house who knew her real character to be the very reverse of what she seemed was curious to know whether Mr. -- — would be able to discover this by her handwriting.
Accordingly, she procured a slip of this lady’s writing (having ascertained he had never seen it) and gave it to him one evening as the handwriting of a friend of hers whose character she wished him to decipher. His usual habit, when he undertook to exercise this power, was to take a slip of a letter, cut down lengthwise so as not to show any sentences, to his room at night, and to bring it down with his judgment in writing the next morning.
On this occasion, when the party were seated at the breakfast-table, the lady whose writing he had unconsciously been examining, made some observation which particularly struck Mr. -- — as seeming to betoken a very noble and truthful character. He expressed his admiration of her sentiments very warmly, adding, at the same time, to the lady of the house, ‘ Not so, by the way, your friend;’ and he put into her hand the slip of writing of her guest which she had given him the evening before, over which he had written the words, ‘Fascinating, false, and hollow-hearted.’ The lady of the house kept the secret, and Mr. -- — never knew that the writing on which he had pronounced so severe a judgment was that of the friend he so greatly admired.”
While the article is very interesting and a great anecdote, it is important to note that graptomancy has been proven to be pseudoscience and should not be confused with forensic document examination which is what we typically see mentioned on television procedural dramas. I, for one, am glad that my poor handwriting only reveals that I have — poor handwriting but the idea is fascinating.
Access to the Historical Society of Cecil County’s digital newspaper collection is free to members and is included in the $5 library fee for non-members. While we are currently closed, please visit www.cecilhistory.org for news and updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.