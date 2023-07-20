In the winter of 1874 on a farm southwest of Charlestown between Carpenters Point and Seneca Point a man became disoriented during a snowstorm and froze to death. From the 14 February 1874 edition of the Cecil Whig:
“Patrick Cain, an aged man, who had been working on the farm of John Hughs, in Carpenter’s Point Neck, was found frozen to death on said farm, on Saturday morning last. He was seen at Charles town on Friday evening about five or six o’clock, going in the direction of where he was found, a distance of some two miles, it was a very stormy night; snow some six inches deep; it is supposed he become bewildered and chilled; he was still warm when found, evidently had not been dead long and had been wandering about all night.”
“An empty whisky bottle was found near the frozen body. The deceased had left Charlestown early the same morning that he was found dead. I. N. Benjamin acting coroner, held an inquest over the body. Verdict, died from intemperance and exposure.”
“There is a coincidence attached to this case, which is this: he was found near Senecca Run, near the same place and under very similar circumstances a young man by the name of Foy was found frozen last winter. There must, be a very cold air about Senecca.”
Then from one year prior in the 08 February 1873 edition of the Cecil Whig:
“Joshua Foy, who strayed away from his home, at Lewisville, Pa., early last week, in a fit of insanity, was found frozen to death, on Friday of last week, below Charlestown.”
Access to the digital newspaper collection of the Cecil County Historical Society is free to members and is included in the $5 library fee for non-members. We are currently open, please visit www.cecilhistory.org for news and updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.