On November 9th 1872, the Great Boston Fire, which still ranks as one of Boston’s most destructive fires, broke out in the basement of a commercial warehouse. The Following Tuesday a fire broke out in Elkton on the corner of Main and Bridge Streets. From the 16 November 1872 Cecil Whig:
“While everybody on Tuesday was discussing the Boston conflagration, the alarm of fire was given, Mr. F. DeBowens’ house on the corner of Main and Bridge streets was discovered to be on fire by smoke issuing from the roof. Mr. DeBowens was first to discover the fire, about 1 o’clock P.M., and the alarm was soon spread, and the nearest citizens ran to the scen[]e of the fire. When discovered the fire had been under progress a considerable length of time and had worked between the ceiling and roof which was shingles, and was just breaking out. The day being wet and the building a substantial brick house, the fire made but slow progress from above. The engines were speedily got to the spot, and though, in a crippled condition did good service in extinguishing the flames. The roof is completely destroyed and the upper story of the building burned out. A mattress and other furniture in the upper rooms were destroyed and the floor burned in one or two places. More damage was done by the senseless raid made on the furniture by would-be useful persons who broke doors from their hinges, tore out sash, broke and pulled down banisters, tore out the stoves and marble mantles, threw glass and furniture out of the windows, and played havoc generally in their crazy efforts to save things. The damage by the water and the breakage,—especially the latter—greatly exceeds that of the fire. It is one of the strangest freaks of human nature that many persons lose what sense they are credited with possessing when they reach a fire. The fire caught from a defect in the chimney it is reported. A year, or perhaps longer ago, the house was on fire through the same cause. There was an insurance on the building in the Mutual Fire Insurance Company of Cecil County $2,000; on furniture $800; on piano $200. Loss entirely covered by Insurance.”
Of note is mention of a “Horse Epidemic”, an equine flu, elsewhere in the same edition of the Whig that as it turns out affected the response of firefighters in Boston (as the engines were pulled by horses) and may be what the author is referring to by “crippled condition” in Mr. DeBowens report.
Access to the digital newspaper collection of the Cecil County Historical Society is free to members and is included in the $5 library fee for non-members. We are currently open, please visitwww.cecilhistory.orgfor news and updates.
