A prison break was attempted in early 1874 of the infamous bank robbers, Lawler, Hurlbut, Carter and Hope. From the 28 February 1874 edition of the Cecil Whig:
“The four Wilmington bank robbers, Lawler, Hurlbut, Carter and Hope, escaped from the jail at New Castle, Delaware, early on Wednesday morning. Israel Ridings, warden of the jail, was awaked by a slight noise in the yard about one o’clock, and opened the door. He was immediately seized by a dozen men, gagged and hand cuffed, and thrown into a coal hole. One of his assailants threatened to kill him with a knife, but Lawler interfered. The party then got over the wall by means of two short ladders tied together, which they had brought. In addition to the bank robbers, they also took away E. Frazier, who was under sentence of imprisonment for life, for the murder of Mr. Allison at Middletown. The rescuers forced open the prisoners’ cells by jackscrews. There were twelve or fifteen in the gang, and they are supposed to have gone to New Castle from Philadelphia. When the escape was discovered, after daylight, the Warden was found in such a condition that it was some time after his release from his bonds before he could speak or stand. It is believed that some women acted as go-betweens for the robbers and their rescuers.”
“Big Frank was recaptured in Philadelphia, on Thursday morning last. He was seen on the street by a citizen of Wilmington, who followed him to a lager beer saloon, and then notified a constable, who arrested Frank and locked him up in a station house. He was soon recognized, by detective Hines. It is believed that he was accompanied by Jim Hope, another of the gang, who walked off when Frank was arrested.”
