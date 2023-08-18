In 1851, Nicholas Pike of the Brooklyn Institute in New York imported and released approximately 50 English Sparrows near Green-Wood Cemetery in New York to try and control a serious canker-worm (Geometridae) infestation that threatened New York City’s trees. Nicholas’ theory caught on and cities all over the United States started importing and releasing the birds in North America. In 1869 it was reported that the city of Philadelphia released 1000 English Sparrows.

