In 1851, Nicholas Pike of the Brooklyn Institute in New York imported and released approximately 50 English Sparrows near Green-Wood Cemetery in New York to try and control a serious canker-worm (Geometridae) infestation that threatened New York City’s trees. Nicholas’ theory caught on and cities all over the United States started importing and releasing the birds in North America. In 1869 it was reported that the city of Philadelphia released 1000 English Sparrows.
The English or House Sparrow (Passer Domesticus) is described as follows: “About six inches long. Grayish brown, the back streaked with black. Brown wings with white bars. Buff white underside. Narrow white stripe over the eyes. White and chestnut cheek patches. White sides and neck. Black throat and breast.”
From the 18 April 1874 edition of the Cecil Whig:
“A colony of English sparrows, which found their way to Oxford last Fall and wintered in a back shed adjoining the Octoraro hotel stables, are now nesting on the trees in the yards of our citizens. This addition to our feathered tribe is the progeny of the birds imported from England to our principle cities a few years ago to destroy the worms that were so destructive to the trees.”
Unfortunately, while trendy, they were not the best offense against the canker-worm, mainly because the English sparrow is granivorous (seed eating) and not insectivorous (insect eating). The birds did well in north America and quickly spread out. They do well near humans but spread disease between chickens, push out native species of birds and can have negative impacts on grain supplies. Once established it became hard remove this invasive species and even today you can find a healthy population of English sparrows almost anywhere you go in the united states.
