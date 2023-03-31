When the colonists first arrived in America, what did they do when dental problems occurred? If we believe the stories of the colonists having bad teeth (George Washington’s false teeth for example) we usually cringe at the thought of some uneducated person yanking out our teeth!
John Baker, the earliest medically trained dentist to practice in America, immigrated from England and set up practice in 1760. From then on, medically trained dentists were men. Women who practiced dentistry were usually assisting their husbands. In 1866, that changed. That year was when Lucy Hobbes Taylor graduated from dental school in Cincinnati.
Since today, March 31, is the last day of Women’s History Month the historical society would like to share the story of Dr. Anna Georgette Crothers, one of the first women to practice dentistry in the state of Maryland.
Anna Georgetta Crothers was born near Zion on February 22, 1867 and was the daughter of Jonathan Lieper Crothers and Margaret Elizabeth Mearns Crothers. She was one of eight children, four boys and four girls, born to the Crothers family. Boys born to the family included John, Andrew, Samuel, and James. Girls born to the family included Mary, Maggie, Anna, and Stella. Anna and three of her brothers were involved in the medical/health sciences field. Samuel Ross Crothers became a medical doctor. James Lawson Crothers and Andrew Mearns became involved in the pharmaceutical industry. James became a pharmacist and Andrew became the co-owner of a drug store.
Dr. Crothers was the great-great granddaughter of William Carruthers, who was born in Saint Mungo, Dumfries Scotland in 1721. He settled on a tract of land called ‘Long Green’ in the ninth district (Calvert) of Cecil County in April of 1783. The Scottish version ‘Carruthers’ was anglicized to ‘Crothers’ during the first part of the 19th century.
Anna Crothers was a graduate of the Philadelphia College of Dentistry, Class of 1899. She was one of the first female dentists in the state of Maryland. After graduating from dental school, Dr. Crothers set up her office in her parents’ home, Graystone Farm. She practiced dentistry until 1914, when she retired due to poor health. During the latter part of her life, she was confined to her bed due to a long illness.
According to her obituary and U.S. Census records, after her retirement she resided with her brothers James Lawson Crothers and Andrew Mearns Crothers at Mt. Pleasant, Delaware. Dr. Crothers passed away in 1954, and was buried in Rosebank Cemetery in Calvert.
In 1978, members of the Crothers family presented Dr. Crothers’ graduation photo, dental tools and case were presented to the Historical Society of Cecil County. The case is wooden, and has a total of ten drawers of different sizes. Tools in the case included picks, drill bits, a dental mirror, probes, and false teeth. The false teeth were probably made from porcelain.
Next time you go to your dentist, compare his or her tools to the photographs of Dr. Crothers tools – and thank your dentist for the modern versions of the tools!
