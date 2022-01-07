It’s common knowledge that divorces are much easier to obtain now than they were in the past. Perhaps you have an image from an old movie of the 1940s or ‘50s in your memory of a man with a camera leaping out of a cupboard to photograph an illicit assignation. And in the early years of this country divorces were extraordinarily difficult to obtain, but those difficulties waxed and waned over the years according to the political climate, the influence of the church, and of our mother country Great Britain.
The Puritan New England colonies appear to have had the most liberal of divorce laws, which seems antithetical coming from a group of people so austere that they did not celebrate Christmas. However, marriage was viewed as a civil contract, and those Puritans were nothing if not practical. Divorce in the Massachusetts Bay Colony was legalized in 1629. However, no divorces were granted until 1638, when Mrs. James Luxford sued on account of her husband’s bigamy. This became our country’s first divorce. These northern colonies also allowed more grounds for divorce, including adultery, desertion, and abuse. However, women were required to prove multiple grounds while men needed only one. Most other colonies allowed only one ground, adultery, while occasionally granting a divorce for desertion or for marriage within the prohibited degrees of consanguinity (i. e. marriage with too close a relative).
During the first 200 or so years of the legal system, divorce petitions were voted on by the legislature or sent to the Governor of the colony/state. In Maryland, divorces were granted by the General Assembly. Even at a time when there was little privacy in a community, a person must have been desperate to air his or her problems at that level of government. Imagine having the entire legislature all up in your business. Also, divorce was not what we now call “absolute,” but a type of legal separation in which the parties could not wed another while the former spouse still lived.
Maryland, settled as a Catholic colony, was granting only about thirty divorces per year by the early 1800s. However, as more and more people resorted to divorce to solve their marital woes, the legislature turned the hearing of divorce petitions over to the courts in 1842. By 1851, legislative divorce was made illegal.
In reviewing the records available on Maryland Archives Online, a very early Cecil County divorce petition came to light:
Saturday May 17th 1701
The Councill Sate present as YesterdayThe Petition of Edward Laddamore of Cecill County Prayingthat an Act might be passed for the divorcment of him thesaid Edward Laddamore & Elizabeth his Wife and declaringthe Children of her the said Elizabeth Begotten during herElopement to be illegitimate was here read and sent to thehouse with a proposed Bill upon that Subject
If Edward hoped for a speedy decision, he was disappointed. When the session resumed later in the day after a recess, the following was recorded in minutes:
By the House of DelegatesMay the 17th 1701
The Petition of Edward Laddermore recommended from hisExcellency and Councill to this house with a Bill therewithsent was here read & Considered and forasmuch as thePrayer of the Petitioner is of so high a nature that the housedo not think fitt to pass the Bill sent with the Petition.
Therefore Resolved That if the Petitioner will Appear thenext Sessions of Assembly and bring with him such Wittnessesor other Evidences Sufficient to Prove the Elopement, thenthe house will take it into further Consideration, And it isOrdered the Petitioner give notice to Elizabeth the Wife inthe Petition Mentioned that She Likewise appear at the nextSessions of Assembly to make her defence if to her it shallseem MeetSigned p Order W Taylard Cl House Del
So it seems Edward did not get his way. Further exploration of the archive material brought forth no further information regarding the unfortunate Laddamores (Larramore being the more common spelling). Edward, a justice of the peace for Cecil County, was mentioned in an entry on November 7, 1709 regarding food stores, but nothing further. As the Assembly, at that time period, was held in St. Mary’s City, perhaps the difficulty of getting himself, his wife, and witnesses for both sides there was deemed too great. Or perhaps another solution was found. Recorded in the land records for 1701, Elizabeth Larremore’s mother Parnell Eldaslay [Ellerslie], gifts her grandson Joshua with a plantation, and her granddaughter Elizabeth with 6000 pounds of tobacco. Included in this generous gift were furniture, clothing, and two slaves. Elizabeth Larremore, James Rogers (Parnell’s husband) and one other were named as guardians of the minor children. It seems Parnell was intent on safeguarding her grandchildren’s future, while keeping the money and lands out of her son-in-law’s hands.
