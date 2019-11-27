CHESAPEAKE CITY — The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla of Chesapeake City is celebrating 50 years in service, as it was chartered in 1968.
The USCG Auxiliary is a Division of the United States Homeland Security Department, under the auspices of the United States Coast Guard. Here in Chesapeake City, there are 27 highly trained volunteers that abide by the organization’s motto, “semper paratus,” or always prepared.
In 2018, the local flotilla volunteered 5,295 hours to educate others in safe boating through classroom instruction, vessel examination, on-water patrols, search and rescue training and other causes.
“Considering [we] have been engaged since 1968, it’s apparent [our] efforts have averted thousands of mishaps on the water, which may have involved injuries, and perhaps, loss of life, numbering in the thousands,” said Harry Albert, a retired Flotilla Service Officer.
If the USCG Auxiliary was not in formation, these responsibilities would fall to the men and women in service to the Coast Guard. Thanks to volunteerism for the men and women in the auxiliary, these taxpayer dollars are saved each year through their efforts.
“Considering [we] have been engaged since 1968, it’s apparent [our] efforts have averted thousands of mishaps on the water, which may have involved injuries, and perhaps, loss of life, numbering in the thousands,” said Harry Albert, a retired Flotilla Service Officer.
Chesapeake City Mayor, Rich Taylor and City Council, as well as Cecil County Executive, Alan McCarthy and County Council, have issued a proclamation designating November 29, 2019 as Coast Guard Auxiliary Day.
In addition Peter Franchot, Comptroller of Maryland, and Larry Hogan, Governor of Maryland have issued Citations to commemorate the event.
The USCG Flotilla of Chesapeake City hosts monthly meetings at Schaefer’s Canal House on the second Saturday at 9:30 AM. The public, particularly those interested in joining, are encouraged to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.