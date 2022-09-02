From the 11 January 1873 edition of the Cecil Whig:
“Mr. Craighill, U.S. Enginneer, has written a letter to a gentleman of this town, stating that he has been ordered by Congress through the War Department to make a survey of the Elk river, in compliance with petition from citizens of Elkton, for an appropriation from Congress to clear the channel of said river for navigation.”
The following week a detailed account of the survey was reported:
“Pursuant to a notice published in last week’s Whig, a meeting of the citizens of Elkton, assembled in the office of the County Commissioners on Monday evening last, to take into consideration the matter of having a survey made of the channel of Elk creek, and an estimate of the probable cost of the work, at the earliest day possible. The most serious obstacle to a satisfactory prosecution of the work which presented itself to U. S. Engineer Craighill, is the ice now in the river. But if this is allowed to delay operations, it was feared that the present session of Congress will be so far advanced before any report can be laid before that body containing sufficient reliable data on which to base an estimate for an appropriation, that the project will fail for the want of time.”
“The meeting organized by calling Mr. Sam’l B. Foard to the chair and electing Dr. J. H. Frazer, Secretary. Information was laid before the meeting accompanied by a sketch of the channel from the Bridge to the junction of Big and Little Elk creeks, showing the distance and the depth of water and bars which obstruct the channel. This survey had been made by one of the most experienced watermen, who is familiar with the stream, and it was the sense of the meeting that with this survey and the information which several persons residing in Elkton, and who have an accurate knowledge of the channel could impart, that a survey and estimate could be made by the Government officer sufficiently accurate for all practical purposes. After much discussion a committee was appointed to address Mr. Craighill a letter, setting forth the above facts, and invite him to come to Elkton at as early a day as possible to prosecute the desired survey. The Committee of Correspondence was composed of Dr. J. H. Frazer, Dr. R. H. Tuft, J. T. McCullough, Esq., Dr. J. H. Jamar and Col. I. D. Davis.”
“The following resolution was also unanimously passed by the meeting:
Resolved, That the President and Commissioners of Elkton, are requested by this meeting, to render the Government Engineers, when they visit Elkton for the purpose of prosecuting the proposed survey, every facility for successfully accomplishing the work.”
“The Corresponding Committee drew up and laid before the meeting a letter addressed to U. S. Engineer Craighill, embodying the above facts, which was approved and the meeting adjourned.”
“In response to the request of the letter of the committee, Chief Engineer Craighill, dispatched one of his staff, Capt. Popp, to this town, on Thursday, to make a preliminary examination and collect data on which to base an estimate of cost and report to Congress. Mr. Popp was met at the depot by a party of citizens of the town and made an examination of the creek from the Bridge to Elk Landing, and returning to town, the company took carriages and proceeded to Frenchtown, where a good view of the river is had and the location of the lower obstructions to navigation were pointed out. Sufficient information was secured, Captain Popp believed, to make an estimate approximating the cost of clearing the channel of the creek, which will be done at once and report laid before Congress early next week.”
“After the completion of the examination of the river at Frenchtown, Mr. Poole invited the company into his residence, where cake, etc., was handed round. They then entered their carriages and returned to Elkton, where a dinner provided by the town awaited them at the Howard House, which was discussed with appetites sharpened by a long fast and the tramp along the creek and drive to Frenchtown.”
“The freshet of Thursday night having completely cleared the river of ice, Capt. Popp and company started in boats, on Friday morning, and made soundings and a more satisfactory measurement of the channel than could he obtained by former river experts without an actual preliminary examination.”
The article rang of excitement but around 15 February 1873 the bad news came back from congress:
“The committee on appropriations for improvement of harbors, &C. have made their report to Congress but there is no appropriation for Elk river channel. We understand that Mr. Archer says that there may be an appropriation of $1000 to make a survey. We take it that this is about equal to laying a bill on the table. Elkton’s old luck.”
Access to the digital newspaper collection of the Cecil County Historical Society is free to members and is included in the $5 library fee for non-members. We are currently open, please visit www.cecilhistory.org for news and updates.
