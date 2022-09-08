In January of 1873, the War Department sent an Engineer to survey a port of the Elk River in preparation for congress to appropriate funds to clear a channel there for navigation. The Engineer was received with delight by the citizens of Elkton and a survey made but unfortunately in February 1873 Congress declined to set aside funds for any dredging and instead funded a more detailed survey.
By April of 1873, the Cyrus P. Smith, a steam ship, operated by Captain Brown, resumed trips between Elk Landing and Baltimore, much to the town’s enthusiasm. However, the channel in which the ship operated was beginning to become very difficult to operate in. In August of 1873 the Cecil Whig reported that Mr. W. J. McCullough was sinking old Canal boats by loading them with stones to create an experimental Breakwater that was intended to deepen the channel.
In the 11 October 1873 edition of the Cecil Whig, it was reported that the Cyrus P. Smith ran aground on her way up to Elk Landing near Frenchtown. Interestingly the following week it was reported that Capt. Popp of the U.S. Engineers had arrived to conduct a more detailed survey of the channel. It would be almost a full year though until dredging actually began. The Cecil Whig reported that dredging machinery began showing up around September of 1874.
Finally, in January of 1875, the Whig reported on the work that was completed:
“The improvement consists of a pile and sheet pile dike, on the right bank extending 916 feet down the river below “Log Pen,” and from thence 196 feet in line with the dike. The channel excavated is 1112 feet long, 6 feet deep at mean low water and 7 feet at half tide, 25 feet wide at bottom and 38 at top. The new channel terminates at a point where the depth is 3.5 feet at mean low water. The material dredged from the channel has been deposited behind the dike, excepting the 196 feet, which has been deposited in line with the dike and secured in position by the use of brush. The channel has been excavated 20 feet from the dike. In Consequence of the insufficiency of the appropriation the work had to stop. The original plan was to make a channel from Cedar point to Elk bridge, 75 feet wide at top, at a cost of $20,000.”
