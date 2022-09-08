In January of 1873, the War Department sent an Engineer to survey a port of the Elk River in preparation for congress to appropriate funds to clear a channel there for navigation. The Engineer was received with delight by the citizens of Elkton and a survey made but unfortunately in February 1873 Congress declined to set aside funds for any dredging and instead funded a more detailed survey.

