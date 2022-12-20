Image.jpeg

Elk Neck’s K Kids getting in the Christmas spirit and donating food to a local food pantry.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SHARYN JODLBAUER

To get into the Christmas spirit, Elk Neck’s K Kids chose to donate food to a local food pantry as one of their outreach projects for the holiday season. The food will go to help the needy.

