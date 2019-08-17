WILNA — The former village of Wilna in Cecil County is oft forgotten. Only the most studious of travelers are likely to spot the small highway marker along Blue Ball Road between Elkton and Childs denoting the spot where the village existed in the area.
Yet it was here that one William Whann Mackall was born in Jan. 18, 1817, though he passed away on Aug. 12, 1891, at age 74 at his farm known as Langley, in Fairfax County, Va., following an operation to remove a tumor. Mackall served for 24 years in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of both the Seminole Wars and the Mexican-American War. A graduate of West Point, eighth in a class of 50 cadets in 1837, he was the brother of Dr. R.C. Mackall.
After his graduation, he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army’s 1st Regiment of Artillery, and was promoted to first lieutenant on July 9, 1838. Ambushed and terribly wounded at River Inlet, Fla., on Feb. 11, 1839, during the Second Seminole War, he survived his wounds to be named regimental adjutant serving in that capacity from Jan. 20, 1840, to Aug. 31, 1841. He then served in the Mexican-American War and was appointed brevet captain and brevet major for gallantry fighting in the battles of Monterey, Contreras, Churubusco and Chapultepec, while serving as assistant adjutant general.
During the Battle of Chapultepec on Sept. 13, 1847, he was again wounded, this time in the arm, but again he recovered and continued to serve as an assistant adjutant general on the frontier. Offered a promotion to lieutenant colonel he declined May 11, 1861, and officially resigned the U.S. Army on July 3, 1861, while stationed in San Francisco as assistant adjutant general in the Department of the Pacific. When the Civil War broke out, after resigning his commission, he made an arduous and lengthy journey to Virginia. There he offered his service to the Confederate States of America. He would enter the Confederate Army as a lieutenant colonel and assistant adjutant general on Sept. 9, 1861.
Although, even to most Civil War buffs, his name is not readily familiar, those with whom he served directly as chief of staff are instantly recognizable. Brig. Gen. Mackall was attached to the Army of the Tennessee and served as chief of staff to Confederate Gens. Braxton Bragg, Albert Sydney Johnston, Joseph E. Johnston and, for a brief time, John Bell Hood.
He became assistant adjutant general on the staff of Gen. Albert Sidney Johnston, who was killed April 6, 1862, at the Battle of Shiloh, and was promoted to brigadier general on March 6, 1862, through the influence of Gen. Pierre Gustave Toutant “P.G.T.” Beauregard. The promotion occurred after Mackall became disenchanted with Johnston’s performance and threw his support behind Beauregard.
Mackall would replace Brig. Gen. John P. McCown as commander of Confederate defenses on Island Number 10 in the Mississippi River on March 15, 1862, but by April 7, 1862, Mackall was taken prisoner when the Union’s Maj. Gen. John Pope captured the island. Mackall was exchanged Aug. 15, 1862, and then given a staff position as commissary of subsistence in the Department of East Tennessee. For six days he commanded of the Confederate Department of the Gulf, before being assigned to fortify defenses of Mobile, Ala.
Between April 17 and Oct. 12, 1863, he served in the Army of Tennessee as chief of staff to Gen. Bragg, his West Point classmate. From Jan. 26 to Aug. 24, 1864, he was chief of staff in the Army of Tennessee under Gen. Joseph E. Johnston, but declined to serve with the Army of Tennessee when Gen. John Bell Hood replaced Johnston. Mackall was inactive at Macon, Ga., after Aug. 24, 1864 until given command of Confederate forces in south Georgia from March 23 to April 20, 1865, when he was again captured by Union forces at Macon.
After the south’s fall, Mackall refused to return to his hometown of Elkton, and settled instead in Fairfax County, Va., where one of his many farms was known as Langley. He was buried in the Lewinsville Presbyterian Church Cemetery in McLean, Va., which was home to Lewinsville, one of his other farms. His tombstone belies his connection to Cecil County, incorrectly listing his birthplace as Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.