ELKTON — Before the Internet and social media, high school newspapers were once the way to find out school and local news.
Students produced the paper as a part of a journalism class or as an extra-curricular activity. Over its history, Elkton High School published four different newspapers.
In 1896, Cecil County High School, which would later become Elkton High School, opened its doors on Mackall Street. The school’s first newspaper was named The Comet and was published in a booklet form. The historical society has an incomplete collection of this newspaper.
Volume I, Issue I, was published in 1909. Each issue began with a couple of fictional stories written by students. Next came a few pages of school and local news, and announcements. The November 1910 issue announced that the Maryland State School Board was requiring the school to add the study of “domestic science” to the curriculum. In the next section of the paper, a member of each class reported on events and gossip from his or her classmates. The December 1910 issue noted that Anna Denny was convalescing at home after suffering from typhoid fever. In that same issue, an editorial appeared on the poor quality of the drinking water at the school.
Next, was the athletics section. Sports scores and rosters were shared in this part of the paper. The school basketball team played their games at the Elkton Armory and the baseball team played at the fairgrounds. In the fall of 1909 and 1910, a football team’s roster is listed. The November 1910 issue listed the last names of the team — Leedom, Heath, Burkley, Bratton, Dean, Creswell, Blake, Harvey, Garrett, Peterson, Sturgeon, Rambo and Rudulph. In 1911, the newspaper issued a plea for boys to organize a team. There’s no mention of a football team in 1912.
The final part of The Comet was the advertisement section. Elkton businesses such as Shapiro & Singman Clothiers, C.E. Finck Jewelers, The Elkton Hardware Store, Davis & Vinsinger, Harland and Mitchell Livery, The Elkton Candy Kitchen, Vinsinger & Pippin, and the Elkton Opera House advertised. There were also advertisements for colleges. Goldey College, Beacom Business College, Strayer’s Business College, St. John’s College, Delaware College and Washington College all advertised their curriculum and low prices.
Family history researchers can find a wealth of information in such newspapers. Most researchers do not think about whether Uncle Jake played basketball, or whether Aunt Betty was a member of the Glee Club. Reading the various articles in school newspapers, however, provides an almost intimate glimpse into the lives of our ancestors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.