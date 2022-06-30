As our nation gets ready to celebrate the 242nd birthday of the United States, it is interesting to look back at how Cecil Countians have celebrated in the past.
The Cecil Whig first marked the holiday by publishing the Declaration of Independence in its July 2, 1842 issue and reporting on the planned festivities. The Whig reported, “The day will be celebrated in Elkton by a religious service, reading of the Declaration of Independence, and an oration by Thomas M. Coleman, Esq. The services will commence at 12 o’clock in the Court House. Comfortable seats will be provided for the ladies.” The Millington Guards from Kent County and the Elkton Guards were present at the celebration.
Throughout the 1840s, the celebrations described in the Cecil Whig centered around the issue of temperance. In 1843, a huge, outdoor, day-long event was held in Elkton. The Cecil County Temperance Society declared that the day should be celebrated without “shouts and rioting” and in a “manner worthy of American men and American women.” The day started with speeches by Thomas S. Thomas, Esq. and James H. Jamar. The Declaration of Independence was read by Thomas Coleman, Esq. According to the July 8, 1843 issue of the Whig, after the speeches, a beautiful banner was presented by the ladies of Elkton to the Elkton Temperance Society and was accepted by Alexander Evans, Esq. The men in attendance then formed a procession and paraded through town. They carried banners and paintings, and a band from Wilmington, Delaware joined them. The Cecil Whig reported that the “grogites” (drinkers of alcohol) appeared “terror shocked” as the procession passed. The women in attendance ate their dinner while the men paraded. The men dined when they returned. After the meal, John Mason, Esq., delivered a temperance address that lasted ninety minutes!
In 1850, the Chesapeake City I.O.O.F. (International Order of Odd Fellows) held a celebration with lodges from Port Deposit, Bel Air, Rising Sun, and Havre de Grace. The steam boat Lancaster provided transportation from Elk Landing for attendees who wished to travel by boat.
In 1876, the nation celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the United States. Elkton held a day long celebration which began at sunrise. At 6 am, the Groome Guard paraded through town and fired a marching salute. At 10 am, citizens gathered in front of the courthouse and listened to patriotic music and speeches. Robert C. Thackery read the Declaration of Independence and the Hon. James McCauley read a historical sketch of Cecil County. The courthouse bell and all the bells of the town rang for ten minutes at the conclusion of this program. At 8 pm, music and fireworks were offered. At 9 pm, citizens were encouraged to illuminate their homes for one hour.
Mount Pleasant Methodist Episcopal Church in Colora was the location of a celebration in 1891. A “pic-nic” was held in the afternoon and in the evening a festival was held. Music was provided by the Rising Sun band. The July 3, 1891 edition of the Midland Journal advised readers to “Go see the boys in their new uniforms.”
In 1894, the Midland Journal reported that Bay View and Colora held celebrations. In Bay View, the Bay View O.U.A.M (Order of United American Mechanics) held a “grand picnic” at Gilpin’s Rocks. There were speeches, music, and amusements, such as base ball and lawn tennis. In Colora, the Colora Cornet Band held a festival that ended with fireworks.
The town of Cecilton held an all-day program in 1913. The Cecil Whig reported that the Hon. William T. Warburton and Frank E. Williams, Cecil Whig editor, gave speeches. Miss Bessie Gunkel of Warwick sang a solo and a men’s quartet also performed. The base ball teams of Warwick and Cecilton played two games. Warwick won them both.
1913 was a big year for the town of Port Deposit. It was the town’s centennial and they celebrated in a grand way. A huge parade was held with cars, floats, three bands, and 1,000 people. The Cecil Whig reported that a car, driven by Gert Brady carried the first women’s suffrage banner through Port Deposit. Miss Brady’s passengers were Elizabeth and Emily Rowland of Port Deposit. A decorating contest was won by J.B. Abrahams. Second place went to F.E. Barrett. Athletic events included a bag race, a potato race, a barrel race, and a barrow race. Patriotic speeches were given, as well as a reading of the history of Port Deposit. “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Maryland, My Maryland” were sung by the attendees. The day ended with fireworks.
In 1916 the Whig reported on the celebration held at Town Point. There was a children’s parade, singing, running races, sack and tub races, a baseball game between the married men and the single men, boating, and bathing. Speeches were given by Rev. Mr. Thornton and the Hon. H.M. McCullough. The day ended with illuminations and a phonograph concert.
