While the nation celebrated the 247th birthday of the United States, the city of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania commemorated the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg. Gettysburg is only about three hours from Cecil County, so many residents here have visited that battlefield.
Before the battle, the rebel army made its way to its inevitable confrontation with the Union army. People in the Gettysburg area began to flee their homes in fear. Residents of Adams County made their way to Lancaster County and Cecil County. The Conowingo Bridge was packed as carriages, wagons, and livestock tried to cross the Susquehanna. According to the book Muffled Drums and Mustard Spoons by Jerre Garrett, a number of people stopped around Brick Meeting House and Rising Sun with “droves of cattle, mules, and horses.” Cecil County residents waited anxiously for news.
The battle began on July 1, 1863 and ended on July 3, 1863. News from the battle was slow to arrive in Cecil County and the Cecil Whig reported it on page 2 of the July 11 edition. Included in the ‘Local Affairs’ column of the Whig was a list of wounded Cecil County soldiers. These soldiers were part of the Second Delaware Regiment – Company C. According to the July 11 report, “twenty-six Company C soldiers went into the battle and twelve were wounded. None of the company were killed. The small number present is accounted for by the fact that seventeen of the company were captured at Chancellorsville.”
This list was included in the article:
Captain John G. Simpers – struck by a piece of shell in the side (recovered and returned to his unit in October.)
Sergeant William Davidson – struck by a piece of shell in the head (Sgt. Davidson later succumbed to his injuries while in a Baltimore hospital. He was buried in Cherry Hill Methodist’s cemetery.)
Corporal William Sowers – contusion of the right arm
Corporal Marcus Whitcraft – shot in the ankle
Corporal Samuel Biddle – shot through the leg
Corporal Thomas Kelly – Side, slightly
Private Aquilla Mahan – struck by a piece of shell in the wrist and thigh
David Lily – (no rank given) struck by a piece of shell in the head
John B. Rose – (no rank given) struck by a piece of shell in the back
Charles Hayes – (no rank given) struck by a piece of shell in the shoulder and arm
George Pierson – (no rank given) struck by a piece of shell in the leg and foot
James Leonard – (no rank given) struck by a piece of buckshot in the ankle
George Maffit, George Wright, James Mahon, and Charles Basketer were listed as missing. Lieutenant William Smith from Company F Second Delaware Regiment was wounded in the arm. Captain Ezekiel C. Alexander of Elkton, from the First Delaware Regiment, was listed as missing and supposed to have been killed. Charles J. Lewis of Cecil County was also killed.
The July 11th issue of the Whig also reported on a former resident of Elkton who had been killed on the first day of the battle in front of the Christ Lutheran Church, which was being used as a hospital. Reverend Horatio S. Howell, a Presbyterian minister and chaplain of the 90th Regiment of the Pennsylvania Volunteers, had been the minister of the Elkton Presbyterian Church ten years before. He was a staunch abolitionist and was not happy in a church that was a mixture of anti-slavery members and secessionist sympathizers. He resigned from the Elkton position and 10 years later enlisted in the Union army to be a chaplain.
The Cecil Whig quotes the Philadelphia Inquirer to describe the event.
“On the afternoon of the 1st, as the Rebels charged through the town, the pistols carried by them, and with which they were abundantly supplied, were fired promiscuously at all who might be in the street, looking out of windows or standing in the doorways. A squadron of this charging party rode directly up to the front of one of our hospitals, and deliberately discharged their pistols at those who were standing upon the steps and upon the sidewalk in front. This firing robbed our service of one of the most pious, excellent, and beloved chaplains, the Reverend Dr. Howell of the Ninetieth Pennsylvania Regiment.”
Also killed were two privates of the Ninth New York Militia, Dr. Parker of the Thirteenth Massachusetts, and Dr. Alexander of the Sixteenth Maine were wounded severely.
After the battle, the Whig reported that local citizens would travel to the battlefield with items for the hospital department. Wines, jellies, and other “delicacies” were packed into three large boxes. W.J. Jones and John A.J. Creswell, Esqs., left Elkton on the Monday after the battle in a two horse Jersey wagon. It was also reported that others left Elkton for the “scene of carnage”, some on errands of mercy and some out of curiosity.
There may be other Cecil County soldiers who were wounded or gave their lives at the Battle of Gettysburg. Note that the Cecil Whig only reported the Union soldiers from the county. If you know of any other Gettysburg survivors from Cecil County, please let the historical society know.
The research library of the Historical Society of Cecil County is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 am until 4 pm as well as the first Saturday of each month from 10 am until 2 pm. Members may research for free, and non-members may research for $5.
