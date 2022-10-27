From the 15 February 1873 edition of the Cecil Whig:
“A Bridge appears to be greatly needed on the Big Elk. at Brewster’s cotton factory. Mr. Brewster has had to keep a horse geared for the last six weeks, to cross his employees and other persons over tire creek, the foot log having been swept away. The factory and many of the dwellings belonging to the establishment are on opposite sides of the stream. A few days since a wagon load of children were being crossed when the creek was high, and the wagon and its precious freight came very near being washed away. Application has been made to the County Commissioners, for a bridge over the creek at this fording, which has become more difficult to cross than formerly, owing to the ice freshets the present Winter.”
In the same edition of the newspaper the 4th district correspondent reported the following:
“Considerable discussion amongst taxpayers now, whether the contemplated new bridge across Big Elk shall be at Ford’s or Brewster s crossing. The opinion in favor of Brewster’s seems to be nearly unanimous, and if one is built at either, we trust it will be of iron.”
The 1877 county atlas showed Brewster’s Mills at Elk Mills on the Big Elk Creek. John Brewster advertised a manufacturer of cotton yarn, cotton lap, flax, and counterpanes. The Baltimore American, October 8, 1877, reported that there was “flood damage at Mr. Brewster’s cotton factory.” The 1880 census of manufactures showed a capital investment of $34,000 and listed 30 employees, 14 of them children. Also listed was a “60hp steam engine and a 48 hp turbine 48 inches broad driven at 80rpm by an 11-foot fall on the Big Elk.” The mill was closed in the 1880s. The company’s bell was preserved at the Historical Society of Cecil County.
The Cecil Whig, March 22, 1972 reported, “Bulldozers Soon to End Long Life of Historic Brewster’s Mill.”
