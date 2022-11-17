From the Port Deposit correspondent for 17 May1873 edition of the Cecil Whig:
“About the 22d of April, rumor was circulated that two men, Lewis Jones and a comrade named Barber, started out in a small boat near Peach Bottom, about 10 p.m.; the night was quite dark and neither was again seen. About a week ago the body of Barber was found at Perryville, but up to Tuesday morning last, nothing bad been seen of the other. About 10 o’clock that morning a little boy who was crossing the river, between this place and Lapidum, discovered the body which was afterward identified, floating down the river; frightened at the sight he made all possible haste to Lapidum. Meeting Mr. Jas. McCullough on the shore he gave the alarm and Mr. M. and another man started to find the drowned man. Having succeeded, they brought him to Tome & Co.’s wharf, where Judge Beach summoned a jury and held an inquest. Dr. Chas. A. Shaw was summoned and gave as his opinion that the deceased showed no marks of violence after which the jury rendered a verdict of death by causes to them unknown. His friends took charge of the remains on Wednesday, and convey them to Mexico cemetery for interment. The body was in an advanced stage of decomposition, having lain in the water for nearly four weeks.”
While it isn’t mentioned in the article the description of where the boy found the body most likely was along the abutments of the Rock Run Covered Bridge. The bridge had collapsed by 1873 (it was taken out in the flood of 1857), but it was first bridge built across the Susquehanna river in Maryland and a popular crossing spot to get the village of Lapidum from Port Deposit. The abutments for the bridge spans of the Rock Run covered bridge can still be seen today when the water line is low from the Lapidum section of Susquehanna State Park in Havre de Grace, MD.
Access to the digital newspaper collection of the Cecil County Historical Society is free to members and is included in the $5 library fee for non-members.
