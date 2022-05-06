Life challenges us in many ways all throughout the day. We are constantly having to bring ourselves to do something we might struggle with or find difficult to accomplish.
We wake up in the morning, much earlier than most of us please, and stretch out to turn off an alarm clock that seems to never go away. It’s always waiting for you, by your side, there to disrupt your once peaceful sleep. Tired and not wanting to do what needs to be done throughout the day, you might make breakfast thinking “Why won’t the toaster toast my bread faster?”, get dressed thinking “Why do I have to wear a uniform?”, and pack up thinking “Do I really have to go to school or work?”.
As early as it is, the world seems to have already thrown multiple challenges at you. Then throughout our day at school or work we tire our brains and wear out our thoughts.
This is very similar to what I experience on a normal day. School is supposed to make you work. We are supposed to be tired, but sometimes it can all be too much.
But as I leave school for the day, driving home with my mom, we cross a small bridge. On that bridge, a kind man stands with his bicycle, rain or shine, hot or cold, and waves. He waves to complete strangers. I can remember this man waving on that small bridge since I was little. Overtime, I have kind of forgotten about this small act of kindness. It really is the little things that go unnoticed.
My point is, he waves to people he might never have seen before. He supports those people no matter their interests, skin color, beliefs, or what they’ve been through. By waving, he’s making everyone who passes realize they have someone. Even if it’s just a kind man doing a nice act of service for his community.
You’re never alone, even in the darkest of times. Because people like that man will always be around. They’ll be there to wave and smile. They are the light. Be that light. Be the person anyone can lean on- man, woman, child,... anyone.
