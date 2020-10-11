Q: I purchased Wilna last year. Does anyone have any information or details on the fires back in the 1980s?
— Laura Ann Hudson, Wonderland Farm at Wilna
A: A historic Cecil County Home, Wilna, sits on a hilltop at the edge of Childs. The stone farmhouse built in the early 1800s was the childhood home of Confederate Brigadier General William Whann Mackall. On Feb. 8, 1983, fire heavily damaged the house, which is located off of Blue Ball Road. Arriving Singerly Fire Company units, under the command of Chief John Turnbull, quickly sounded additional alarms, bringing engines and tankers from North East and Rising Sun to assist in the three-hour battle. Three firefighters, Joe Fasino, Joe Zurolo, and Steve Haines, were injured during the operation. The structure received significant damage, and a second floor section collapsed though the exterior stone walls survived the intense heat. Today the property is Wonderland Farm At Wilna. The farm was established on January 18th, 2019. It is a private 47-acre horse farm located at the historic Wilna Estate. They are a foster facility for Greystone Equine Rescue and will offer boarding in the future.
— Mike Dixon
Do you have a question about Cecil County that the Historical Society of Cecil County’s panel of experts might be able to answer? Send them to history@cecilwhig.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.