Q: I have this newspaper clipping that reads “tight squeeze at Port,” but there is no additional information to explain what it is about. Do you know anything?
A: That photo was published in the Cecil Democrat on Jan. 3, 1957. Just before Christmas 1956, residents in Port Deposit saw a “once in a lifetime” scene, one newspaper reported. Easing slowly down the narrow main street were four World War II aircraft. The planes were being towed to the Bainbridge Naval Training Center, which had requested them from the Naval Air Station in Norfolk, Va. A commercial tug had towed them up the Chesapeake Bay and docked at Wiley Manufacturing Plant after making the 31-hour voyage. The Port Deposit Police, the Maryland State Police in Conowingo, and the State Highway Department had cleared the narrow streets to let the convoy pass.
— Mike Dixon
Do you have a question about Cecil County that the Historical Society of Cecil County’s panel of experts might be able to answer? Send them to history@cecilwhig.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.