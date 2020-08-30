Q: Were nurses from the nursing school at Union Hospital involved in the effort to control the Spanish flu?
— Dianna Mueller
A: A group of nurses in the first several classes graduating from the Union Hospital Nursing School encountered some of the most dangerous times for young ladies preparing to becoming healthcare professionals. They had their careers minted by the growing global disruptions of World War I and lethal contagions of the early 20th century. At least two of them made the ultimate sacrifice, fighting on the frontline of the struggle to help the sick. Among the nurses who toiled day and night, Rose Cecilia Suter, lost her life. The 29-year-old class of 1916 graduate died at the Kelly Institute in Baltimore while working as a nurse. Becoming ill at work, Miss Suter returned home to Elkton to recover from the grippe. But upon returning to Baltimore, the Cecil County News reported that she contracted influenza. She was laid to rest at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Another victim of the infectious diseases of that era was Stella A. Grave (class of 1914). While doing Red Cross duty, She met and married Dr. Victor L. Glover. After a wedding trip to Pen-Mar, the couple moved to Inwood, WV, where the groom practiced medicine. There, while working in his office, she contracted Tuberculosis and died. These often-forgotten, overextended nurses were the heroes of the time as frontline clinicians, just as our overworked healthcare workers are today as they fight the coronavirus. They faced the Spanish Influenza and other diseases, their jobs being made all the more difficult by the nation’s other fight, World War I.
— Mike Dixon
Do you have a question about Cecil County that the Historical Society of Cecil County’s panel of experts might be able to answer? Send them to history@cecilwhig.com.
