We are researching the architectural projects of C. Emlen Urban of Lancaster, PA. An 1885 article states that while working with Willis G. Hale of Philadelphia, Mr. Urban designed plans for “William M. Singerly’s elegant residence at Elkton, Maryland”. Do you have any information, or photos, of this house that you could share with us?
— Deb Oesch, Research; C. Emlen Urban Project Database
With William Singerly’s business ventures growing here, he erected a handsome three-story, ten-room “cottage” for himself just a few blocks from the railroad station. The structure faced an as yet unnamed street in a developing section of Elkton, some papers calling it Maple Street. But today it is known as Cathedral Street. Work on the residence got underway in May 1885. In August the Cecil Whig remarked on the progress: “It is well worth a walk around to Maple Avenue to see the fine residence about being completed for Mr. Wm. M. Singerly of Philadelphia. While the style of architecture is new to most of our people, it is generally admired by all.” The home provided for his use when he was visiting Elkton was finished around October of the same year. This handsomely furnished home cost about $17,600 to build.
Singerly died in 1898, and in May 1906 Union Hospital purchased the property. Soon after that, considerable remodeling was underway, fitting up Mr. Singerly’ s home for use as a hospital.
— Mike Dixon
