Q: What have Cecil County holiday traditions been over the years for Thanksgiving? Were there ever public events to commemorate the day in the county or its towns? Were there always tree lightings, markets, events, etc? What if any memorable things are in Cecil County’s past?
- B. Rae Perryman, Editor, Cecil Whig
A: Around the turn of the 20th-century, the Whig would often issue a special holiday or Christmas edition, and Christmas brought several important traditions. One is the Holly Tree Lighting. Others are more modern, such as the North East Parade. Thanksgiving, as far as I recall, was quieter. Just mostly the family traditions. I’ve grabbed a few quick clips from the Whig related to the 19th century observances.
— Mike Dixon
