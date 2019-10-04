What’s the earliest automobile map of Elkton you are aware of?
— Kevin Betz
After World War I, the automobile age was starting to get underway. Thus the American Automobile Association was publishing Blue Books or directories. The first directory that I am aware of is from 1918, but there could be earlier volumes that I haven’t seen. It gives detailed turn-by-turn directions through Elkton. The next year’s volume in the series (1919), included a AAA map of Elkton to guide motorists through the town.
— Mike Dixon
