Q: Did the women’s suffrage army visit North East?
— Emily Tiberi
A: When General Rosalie G. Jones and her suffrage army pushed into North East, the party of about 40 women settled in for about an hour of rest and lunch at the Hotel Cecil on Main Street in North East. From the porch of the establishment, Martha Klatschen and Elizabeth Freeman made speeches, which were frequently interrupted by applause. About half the town turned out to see this band of marchers with their fine hats and yellow roses and business was at a standstill during the visit, the town newspaper, the Cecil Star, observed. After the brief stay in the town at the top of the Chesapeake the suffragists continued their march to Washington, D.C. The town newspaper remarked that if this “little band of women walkers could create so much excitement, interest, and enthusiasm, what would happen in political circles when that number of women was multiplied by several million, once they got the vote.” That was the question on the minds of politicians too, as the activists descended on Washington, D.C. for a massive march as they pushed for votes for women.
— Mike Dixon
Do you have a question about Cecil County that the Historical Society of Cecil County’s panel of experts might be able to answer? Send them to history@cecilwhig.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.