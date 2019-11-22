Do you have any information on the Middletown & Cecilton Trolley.
— Ken Brinker
A group of investors planned to bring the trolley to the southern end of Cecil County in 1904. There was a trolley system connecting Odessa and Middletown, so the plan was to extend the line to Cecilton and Fredericktown. As interest grew, the incorporators started selling shares of stock to investors and grading of a right-of-way on the farm of John W. Davis near Cecilton commenced. But progress was slow, and around 1906-07 when the sister company, the Middletown and Odessa, ran into financial trouble, the entire idea was abandoned
— Mike Dixon
