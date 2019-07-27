Do you have any information on the re-enactment of the ride of Tench Tilghman in Cecil County?
— John Zeiger
In 1781, Col. Tench Tilghman carried news of the defeat of British Gen. Cornwallis at Yorktown, Va., to the Continental Congress in Philadelphia. In May 1967, Walter Volker, of Chestertown, re-enacted this historic ride, arriving at Independence Hall in Philadelphia on Sunday, May 21. He had completed a week-long journey from Yorktown to Philadelphia by boat and horseback, reenacting the historic ride of Delmarva’s hero of the Revolution. He was accompanied by Buster Brown, also of Chestertown. A photographer from the Cecil Democrat caught up with the riders as they passed through Elkton.
— Mike Dixon
Do you have a question about Cecil County that the Historical Society of Cecil County’s panel of experts might be able to answer? Send them to history@cecilwhig.com.
