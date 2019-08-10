Do you have any information on the Acme that opened in Rising Sun sometime in the 1960s?
— Stephen Willington
A new Acme Store, containing 8,250 square feet of space, opened in the center of Rising Sun on Feb. 9, 1961. At the grand opening ceremonies, Mayor Ralph M. Reed cut a blue and gold ribbon marking the formal opening at 9 a.m. William (Jack) Robinson managed the new store, which employed about 25 people, a considerable increase from the former Rising Sun store, the Cecil Whig reported. Everett McCauley was the contractor. The Rising Sun Better Business Association was instrumental in brining the expanded business to the community.
— Mike Dixon
Do you have a question about Cecil County that the Historical Society of Cecil County’s panel of experts might be able to answer? Send them to history@cecilwhig.com.
