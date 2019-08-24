I am looking for information on Harry Cleaves, a newspaperman and a printer.
— Anonymous
Harry H. Cleaves was a veteran printer and newspaperman. Born in Elkton in 1893, he operated the Press of Kells, a printing shop in Newark, Del., for 15 years. The Press of Kells, an early home of the Newark Post, gained a reputation as a printer of high-quality books. In 1945, he purchased the 105-year-old Cecil Democrat, a weekly newspaper, from Fredrick H. Leffler. For two years he was the owner and editor of the weekly. On Dec. 16, 1947, Mr. Cleaves sold the Cecil Democrat to Harry D. Barnes, of Elkton, and William Scott Reed, of North East. Having divested himself of newspaper holdings, he continued The C&L Printing Company as a commercial print shop in Elkton under his direction for decades. Mr. Cleaves died on April 3, 1967, following a long illness. We have more material on file at the Historical Society.
— Mike Dixon
