Do you have a photo of the George Washington Carver High School class of 1956 graduation?
On June 7, 1956, the Cecil Democrat published a photo of the graduating class. At the school’s commencement, the seniors fondly recalled the faculty of George Washington Carver School. Mr. Charles Caldwell was the principal and the teachers included Mrs. Harriet Fitzgerald, Norman Hines, Allie S. Carr, Jr. Leslie Robertson, and Mrs. Nannie D. Waters.
— Mike Dixon
