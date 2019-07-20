Do you have any information on when the old iron bridge at Far Creek was removed?
— Anonymous
In November 1960, the old iron span across the Big Elk Creek at the east end of Elkton was replaced by a modern bridge. “Now it belongs to the ages and the junk heap for scrap,” is what the Cecil Democrat reported in the Nov. 16, 1960, issue. This bridge was erected at Far Creek around 1885, but when the new span was completed it was officially abandoned. While the old must give way to the new for the sake of progress, the paper wrote, “still to many it is a sad sight to see a lonely old, worn-out bridge, the brain-child of some bygone engineer, now cut off the from the road and the people it once served, waiting for the inevitable cutting torches and scrap heap. Fortunately, many of the original covered bridges have been preserved for prosperity.”
— Mike Dixon
Do you have a question about Cecil County that the Historical Society of Cecil County’s panel of experts might be able to answer? Send them to history@cecilwhig.com.
