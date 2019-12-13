Do you have a photo of the old bridge that crossed the Big Elk Creek in Elk Mills
— Andrew Bets
There are several photos of this old span. Reporting that the Elk Mills Bridge would be closed for four days while the deck was replaced, the Cecil Whig published this picture on Nov. 25, 1966.
— Mike Dixon
