Do you have any information on Dr. Benson?
— Ashton McCann
Dr. Clarence I. Benson was a popular doctor practicing in Port Deposit through much of the 20th century. He was 83 when he died at his home in Port Deposit on Sept. 1, 1970. He came to the Cecil County town in 1911 to practice medicine and continued until his retirement in May 1969. At one time, he was the chief of staff of the Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace. Born in Cockeysville, the graduate of the University of Maryland Medical School completed his studies in 1909. He then went to New York City for two years of graduate training before coming to Port Deposit to open his office.
— Mike Dixon
Do you have a question about Cecil County that the Historical Society of Cecil County’s panel of experts might be able to answer? Send them to history@cecilwhig.com.
