Do you have any information on the Crusade for Freedom’s Campaign when it came to Elkton?
— Marty Ogle
With tension growing in the Cold War in the early 1950s, the Crusade for Freedom crossed the nation, seeking to raise contributions from everyday people to support Radio Free Europe, a broadcast service that provided news, information and entertainment to the “Iron Curtain” countries. The publicity campaign featured a motorcade and demonstrations of pamphlet filled balloons that carried information about the radio service to people in communist countries. The campaign rolled into the center of Elkton at noon Tuesday, Sept. 18, 1951. Elkton residents had a chance to learn more about the campaign and make donations to assist with funding the broadcast service. James. W. Hughes was the Cecil County chairman of the Crusade for Freedom Campaign.
— Mike Dixon
Do you have a question about Cecil County that the Historical Society of Cecil County’s panel of experts might be able to answer? Send them to history@cecilwhig.com.
