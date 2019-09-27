Colora Railroad Station

A photo of the Colora Railroad Station at an unknown date, probably around World War I.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE HISTORICAL SOCIETY OF CECIL COUNTY

Do you have any photos of the Colora Railroad Station?

— Warren Moyer

At least one old photo of the railroad station in Colora has survived the passage of time and is found in the Historical Society collection. The undated image, probably from around the years on either side of World War I, shows the station, the main tracks and the Colora siding on a quiet winter day in the village. A Kerosene lamp mounted on a post provided illumination and an empty freight cart sits beside the lamp. There is one automobile off in the distance in the picture.

— Mike Dixon

