Do you have any photos of the Colora Railroad Station?
— Warren Moyer
At least one old photo of the railroad station in Colora has survived the passage of time and is found in the Historical Society collection. The undated image, probably from around the years on either side of World War I, shows the station, the main tracks and the Colora siding on a quiet winter day in the village. A Kerosene lamp mounted on a post provided illumination and an empty freight cart sits beside the lamp. There is one automobile off in the distance in the picture.
— Mike Dixon
