Do you have any information on the birds eye view of Rising Sun.
— Nelson Neuman
Popular around the turn of the 20th century, panoramic maps provided a bird’s eye view of a community. In Cecil, two were produced by the Fowler and Kelly Company of Morrisville, Pa. In 1907, the company’s illustrators and artists surveyed the town, producing the view. “Although the scale of certain buildings were exaggerated to make the town more visible, the accuracy and attention to detail was otherwise so meticulous that each building was almost an exact copy of its real world counterpart down to the number of windows it possessed,” the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission notes. To make a print run more profitable, they added more detailed sketches of selected business for an additional fee. These maps, which were widely produced by Fowler and Kelly, in regions across the country are very popular. They show an elevated perspective of Rising Sun, included detailed insets of selected buildings in the bustling communities.
— Mike Dixon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.