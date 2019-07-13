Do you have any photos of Ashby’s Store in Rising Sun?
— Mayor Travis Marion
This photo was taken around 1895. The building directly behind the telephone pole was a bakery operated by Peter Cannon, followed in 1898 by Walter B. Cooney. In 1900, Cooney moved the bakery business to a building on center square last known as Brinsfield’s Sun Pharmacy, according to an article by Bill McNamee. The old bake shop on East Main Street became Ashby’s Gift Shop, which started in 1924.
— Mike Dixon
Do you have a question about Cecil County that the Historical Society of Cecil County’s panel of experts might be able to answer? Send them to history@cecilwhig.com.
