The following “local happening” was printed in the 3 February, 1872 edition of the Cecil Whig:
“Prof. Theo. Ascherfeld left at our office, a few days since, a map of the United States — as they were then — printed at Nurenberg [sic], Germany, in 1799. The map is printed from a copper plate, on parchment, and the execution of the work is of the finest kind — every letter and name being most distinct. Elkton is laid down on it, with Little and Big Elk Creeks. — Little Elk is designated Rehbach (Elk rivulet) All the territory west of Virginia and Pennsylvania is designated Indian Lands. The States are laid off by colored lines, carefully and finely traced.”
After reading this I was curious if the map still existed and found that it was a fun exercise to try and find it. I started at the Library of congress’ website and searched through their index of available maps. I was able to find a similar map to the one described though, printed at a later date (1819). The map did show a “Rehbach” river in the north-east corner of the Maryland state.
Next I looked to the private map sellers and was able to find a very interesting listing (though already sold) at bostonraremaps.com. An excerpt from the description is shown below:
“[…] The map was almost certainly compiled by famed German mapmaker Daniel Friedrich Sotzmann, perhaps to accompany his rare suite of ten state maps issued in the late 1790s.
The map depicts all of the then-territory of the United States, including essentially all land east of the Mississippi River, reflecting the terms of the 1783 Treaty of Paris but of course not the 1803 Louisiana Purchase. There is a great deal of detail throughout, much of it extremely interesting and much of it not present on either the Arrowsmith or Lewis maps, indicating that Sotzmann had access to other, even more up-to-date sources. […]
Some of the more thought-provoking features include the massive “Northwest Indian Lands,” a name not present on either the Lewis or Arrowsmith maps; […]
In 1804 Schneider and Weigel issued a map from the same plate, with no obvious cartographic changes but bearing the revised credit “von D.F. Sotzmann auf Ebelings Beschreibung / Arrowsmith und Lewis Karten entworfen.” In 1819 the map was issued yet again, this time with massive revisions west of the Appalachians […]”
Looking at the image available on their website, I could not make out if the map included the “Rehbach” river feature mentioned in the Whig article, but the map contained the other hallmarks given in the description. That coupled with the “Rehbach” feature identified on the 1819 issue of the map seen at the library of congress’ website led me to believe that I had found Prof. Ascherfeld’s version of the map.
Access to the digital newspaper collection of the Cecil County Historical Society is free to members and is included in the $5 library fee for non-members. We are currently open, please visit www.cecilhistory.org for news and updates.
