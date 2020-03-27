An England family legacy comes home

The England family has a long history here in Cecil County. Prominent landowners through many generations, several of the houses these colonial residents built are still extant in and around Calvert. One of these houses, “a substantial brick home,” was built by Samuel England on land he inherited from his father Joseph. Adding to this property, he and his wife Sarah lived out their lives on the estate they called “Bethel.”
Samuel, who was born in 1717 in Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England, married Sarah Slater in 1740. Sometime after that date was woven a tablecloth, which the Historical Society was fortunate to acquire through the generous donation of a descendant from Maine. According to a note kept with this precious artifact,
This tablecloth was made from flax, grown on the farm of Samuel and Sarah England, about the year 1742, near the Brick Meeting House Cecil County Maryland. The flax was spun in the house by the daughters, and woven in the neighborhood – and marked with the name of the owners. Even the thread with which it is sewed, is of home-made manufacture. Samuel England came from England when but 7 years old – and was my great-great grandfather.
The note is signed by Anna M. Darlington, dated November 2, 1894, West Chester, Pennsylvania.
While we cannot speak to the accuracy of the information in the note, what we know about the production of flax, the plant from which linen is made, supports it. Flax and wool were the two primary fibers from which cloth was produced here in colonial times. Most people could not afford cloth imported from England, so began growing and breeding the plants and animals themselves that were the sources of the needed fiber. Almost everyone with a plot of land with some acreage to spare grew flax. Turning it into cloth was an arduous process taking almost a year from start to finish that involved the whole family. On larger estates that had the necessary equipment, the entire process could take place down to the final step. Or the fibers, when part way through the process, could be taken elsewhere to be completed and fashioned into not only tablecloths, but garments, bedclothing, and towels. The longer the flax was processed, the finer the linen that was produced. It was quite common for the more elegantly woven items to be handed down in the family.
So why weren’t the colonists using cotton? It was grown in the Colonies at that time. But as difficult as flax was to process, cotton was even more so, and did not warrant the investment in time and trouble until the machinery to make it easier was invented. So linen was not superseded by cotton until well into the nineteenth century, and the methods for its production remained very much unchanged. The Historical Society has some bed linens that were produced at Rose Hill Plantation in 1847, one hundred years later than the England tablecloth, and the process of creating them is documented in the owner’s diaries.
Though the England tablecloth has a few stains and a couple of holes, the beauty of the weave remains, and is a testament to a family that, though spread over our country, remembers where, and who, they came from.
