Nicholas Voelcker, an immigrant from Bavaria, arrived in the United States sometime in the 1830s with his two brothers, Henry and Jacob. He worked hard to make his way in his new country, first in New York, then in Jersey City, Philadelphia, and finally on Elk Neck in Cecil County. He had been prosperous in Philadelphia, and continued to live there after having bought his farm on Elk Neck. Eventually, he gave up city life and moved full time to his farm.

